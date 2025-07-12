Tesla Model Y was spotted at the Mumbai showroom before its official launch on July 15, 2025. Elon Musk's Tesla is set to launch its other models soon in India. So far, the Tesla Model Y and Tesla Cybertruck have been spotted testing on Indian roads by people. Tesla will open its first showroom in Mumbai BKC (Bandra Kurla Complex) and New Delhi. The US-based EV giant has already listed job openings for the showroom. The Tesla Model Y shown in the picture is black; however, it may launch in dual-tone colours, including black and white interiors. Tesla Model Y price in the United States is USD 64,990 (around INR 55.79 lakh). In India, it is rumoured to cost up to INR 70 lakh. ‘Coming Soon’: Tesla India Gears Up for Launch of Mumbai ‘Experience Centre’ Next Week, Tesla Model Y Spotted Ahead of Debut (See Pics).

Tesla Model Y Spotted in India at Mumbai Showroom Before July 15 Launch

Spotted: Tesla Model Y being unloaded at the Tesla showroom in India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/xh7HnhBjuZ — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) July 11, 2025

