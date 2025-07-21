Elon Musk's xAI has rolled out the solution for Grok 4 overthinking. The company has introduced a capability allowing the AI chatbot to answer quickly. Grok 4 also shows the option for "Think Harder" when required for complex prompts. The Grok 4 AI chatbot comes with a 'Quick Answer' option, which now processes and provides responses faster than before. ‘You’re Not Unwell’: ChatGPT Triggers Manic Episode in Autistic Man After Validating Flawed Faster-Than-Light Theory, Admits Failure.

xAI Rolled Out Solution for Grok 4 Overthinking

xAI has now rolled out the solution for Grok 4 overthinking For basic prompts, Grok 4 now answers Quick. It also shows option for Think Harder if needed For complex prompts, Grok 4 Thinks but now an option for Quick Answer is shown to get faster response https://t.co/iSU854RhlC pic.twitter.com/4hUx5o0ajo — Tech Dev Notes (@techdevnotes) July 20, 2025

