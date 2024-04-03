Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor SUV is launched in India at a starting price of Rs 7.73,500 (Rs 7.73 lakh) on April 3, 2024 (today). The all-new Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor comes in multiple variants like E MT, S MT, E MT (CNG), S+ MT, S AMT, S+ AMT, G 1.0L Turbo MT, V 1.0L Turbo MT, G 1.0L Turbo AT and V 1.0L Turbo AT. All of these models are priced differently according to their specifications and features. The top Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor V 1.0-litre Turbo AT model is priced at Rs 12.87 lakh. Toyota India has launched its new car with 1.0-litre turbo petrol and 1.2-litre Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine capable of generating 89.73ps to 100ps with 113Nm and 147.6Nm torque. All the models offer 37 litres of fuel tank capacity and come with five-speed MT and AT to six-speed AT transmissions. Elon Musk-Run Tesla Overtakes Mercedes-Benz As ‘Second Largest Seller of Imported Cars’ in South Korea in March 2024.

It’s one thing to follow your instincts and quite another to #MakeYourWay. The all-new Toyota #UrbanCruiserTaisor lets you listen to yourself and go the distance in style. #ToyotaIndia #Awesome pic.twitter.com/DpO4EAjsna — Toyota India (@Toyota_India) April 3, 2024

