Toyota Camry, a new premium sedan, is launched in India with a price tag of INR 48 lakh (ex-showroom). The ninth-generation Toyota Camry comes with several upgrades, features, and elegant design. The car will compete with other models in the segment, such as Skoda Superb, Audi A4, and BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine. The Toyota premium sedan is built on the TNGA-K platform and has a sharp front fascia, LED headlamps and DRLs. It comes with various interior and exterior features for the Indian market. Xiaomi YU7 Electric SUV Unveiled To Take On Tesla Model Y, Set To Launch in July 2025; Check Specifications, Features and Design of 2nd EV by Xiaomi.

Toyota Camry Launched in India; Watch Video Here

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)