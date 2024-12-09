The 2025 Toyota Camry teaser dropped recently, confirming its official launch soon. The upcoming Toyota Camry 2025 model is expected to be priced at INR 45 to 50 lakh (ex-showroom). The ninth-generation Camry will be launched in India on December 11, 2024, based on the TNGA-K platform. It will have U-shaped LED DRLs and 19-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels in black and smoke grey finishes. The reports suggested that the upcoming model would include USB-C ports, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 9-speaker JBL audio systems, WiFi and 4G connectivity. It will consist of adaptive cruise control, Level 2 ADAS and more features. Honda Amaze 2024 Launched in India: From Price to Specifications and Features, Know Everything About New Car From Honda.

Watch 2025 Toyota Camry Teaser Video Here

Get ready to elevate your driving experience with elegance at every glance.#ToyotaIndia #UnveilingSoon pic.twitter.com/iRmIRWGcTh — Toyota India (@Toyota_India) December 9, 2024

