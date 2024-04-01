Toyota India has posted a teaser on X about its upcoming car with new headlights, front grille and design upgrades. According to reports, the trailer hints at the upcoming Toyota Cruiser Taisor, which is based on Maruti Suzuki Fronx. As per a report by Team-BHP, the upcoming Toyota Cruiser Taisor will be launched in India on April 3, 2024, with the same engine as the Fronx. It mentioned that the Toyota Cruiser Taisor's specifications could include a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 360-degree camera and HUD, an automatic climate system, and other features. It is said to have a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with 89bhp and 113Nm and 99bhp power and 148Nm torque, respectively. It is said to offer 5-speed MT as standard, 5-speed AMT for the 1.0-litre engine and 6-speed automatic (optional) for the 1.2-litre engine. Will Xiaomi SU7 EV Launch in India? From Price to Features and Launch Details, Here's Everything About Xiaomi's First Electric Car.

Toyota Cruiser Taisor Teaser Video:

Get ready to #MakeYourWay. The time has come to experience a momentous phenomenon. The legacy and leadership of Toyota’s legendary SUVs has taken a whole new form. So, make your way and witness the #Awesome #ToyotaIndia pic.twitter.com/xHR5f1DEfm — Toyota India (@Toyota_India) April 1, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)