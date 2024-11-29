The stocks of Adani Group especially NSE:Adani Enterprises opened in green today, November 29, in early morning trade. As per the latest market trends at 9.30 AM, NSE:Adani Enterprises was trading at INR 2465 and saw a gain of 1.16 per cent. Besides NSE:Adani Enterprises, NSE:Adani Ports also opened in green with the price of the stock being INR 1,186. Similarly, NSE:Adani Green and NSE:Adani Power shares also opened in green in early trade with both stocks trading at INR 1,181 and INR 582. NSE:Adani Green saw a gain of INR 94 while NSE:Adani Power saw an increase of INR 22 from the previous day's closing.

NSE:Adani Enterprises Share Opens in Green Today in Early Trade

