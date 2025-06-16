Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ld (NSE: ADANIPORTS) shares dipped in early trade on Monday, June 16, amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. The stock opened at INR 1,389.00, compared to the previous close of INR 1,405.00, and was trading at INR 1,394.90 by 9:50 AM, down 0.72%. The decline followed reports of Iran launching missile strikes targeting Haifa in Israel, where Adani Ports operates the Haifa Port. Though the port remained unaffected, investor sentiment was rattled. The company has not reported any operational damage so far. Adani Ports’ 52-week high stands at INR 1,604.95, while the low is INR 995.65. The situation remains under watch amid rising regional tensions. Bajaj Finance Share Price Today, June 16: Bajaj Finance Stock Opens Strong Amid Bonus Issue and Stock Split, Trades at INR 935 During Early Trade; Check Latest Price on NSE.

Adani Ports Share Price Today:

Adani Ports Share Price on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

