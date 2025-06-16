Shares of Bajaj Finance Ltd (NSE: BAJFINANCE) opened on a strong note at INR 956.00 on Monday, June 16, following the company’s announced bonus issue and stock split. The stock closed at INR 933.10 on June 13 and traded at INR 935.00 during early trade by 9:30 AM, up by 0.16% or 1.50 points. Following the company's corporate actions announced earlier, the stock is now trading ex-bonus and ex-split. Bajaj Finance had declared a 4:1 bonus issue and a 1:2 stock split, with June 16 marked as the record date. The combined effect means shareholders will receive 10 times their original holdings in adjusted shares. The share hit a 52-week high of INR 978.80 on June 9 and a low of INR 642.50 on August 16 last year. The stock's adjustment reflects increased affordability for investors post-restructuring. Market watchers are closely tracking Bajaj Finance’s movement after these corporate actions. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 16, 2025: NTPC, ITC and Infosys Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Monday.

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today:

Bajaj Finance Share Price on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

