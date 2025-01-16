The shares of Adani Power Limited (NSE: Adani Power) opened in green today, January 16, in early morning trade. The stocks of Adani Power Limited (NSE: Adani Power) were trading at INR 563.60 and saw a rise of INR 14.15 or 2.58 per cent, reports the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Notably, Adani Power Limited (NSE: Adani Power) saw its 52-week high of INR 895.85 on June 3, 2024. HDFC Life Share Price Today, January 16: Stocks of HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited Rise by INR 51.55 After Q3 Profit Rises 14% to INR 415 Crore.

Adani Power Share Price Today

Adani Power shares opened in green today. (Photo credits: NSE)

