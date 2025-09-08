Adani Power Limited (NSE: ADANIPOWER) shares opened on a positive note today, September 8. As soon as the Indian stock market opened for business, stocks of Adani Power Limited (NSE: ADANIPOWER) were trading at INR 634.80 and rose by INR 25.10 or 4.12 per cent. Shares of Adani Power Limited (NSE: ADANIPOWER) saw their 52-week high of INR 681.55 on September 16 2024, and low of INR 432 on November 21 last year. Netweb Share Price Today, September 8: Stocks of Netweb Technologies India Limited Rise by INR 100.20 in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE.

Adani Power Share Price Today, September 8, 2025

Stocks of Adani Power opened in green today (Photo Credits: NSE)

