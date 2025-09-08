Stocks of Netweb Technologies India Limited (NSE: NETWEB) opened in the green today, September 8, as the stock market opened for business. Shares of Netweb Technologies India Limited (NSE: NETWEB) were trading at INR 3179.60 and saw a growth of INR 100.20 or 3.25 per cent in early trade. Notably, Netweb Technologies India Limited (NSE: NETWEB) stocks saw their 52-week high of INR 3,314.00 today, September 8 and low of INR 1,251.55 on April 7 this year. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, September 8, 2025: BHEL, Adani Power and SpiceJet Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Monday.

Netweb Share Price Today, September 8, 2025

Shares of Netweb opened in green today (Photo Credits: NSE)

