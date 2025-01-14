Mumbai, January 14: In a turbulent trading session on January 13, 2025, the stock market took a significant hit, with the benchmark BSE Sensex plunging over 1,000 points and the Nifty50 closing below the 23,100 mark. The fall came after a stronger-than-expected US jobs report dampened hopes for early interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, coupled with concerns over slowing earnings. Amidst the market turmoil, we at LatestLY list a few stocks that are expected to remain in focus on January 14. According to CNBCTV18 report, stocks of HCLTech (NSE: HCLTECH), JSW Energy (NSE: JSWENERGY), and Angel One (NSE: ANGELONE) are likely to attract attention.

Additionally, concerns over slowing earnings contributed to the negative sentiment, with all major sectoral indices closing in the red. The market capitalisation of all listed companies on the BSE dropped by INR 12.4 lakh crore, reflecting the severity of the losses. Let's take a closer look at the aforementioned stocks, alongside the market outlook, as investors brace for further market volatility. HCLTech Posts 5.5% Growth in Net Income at INR 4,591 Crore in Q3 FY25, Revenue Grows 5.1% at INR 29,890 Crore on Annual Basis.

Stocks to Buy or Sell on January 14

HCLTech (NSE: HCLTECH)

HCLTech reported a 5.54 per cent growth in net profit to INR 4,591 crore for the December quarter of FY24, which has attracted attention from investors. The company's revenue from operations grew by 5.07 per cent, reflecting strong performance despite broader market challenges.

JSW Energy (NSE: JSWENERGY)

JSW Energy remains in focus after it was declared the successful applicant for KSK Mahanadi Power Company Ltd’s resolution plan. The company received a Letter of Intent (LoI) following approval by the Committee of Creditors. ‘Bitcoin Used Heavily by Sex Traffickers, Money Launderers and Ransomware’, Says JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon (Watch Video).

Angel One (NSE: ANGELONE)

Angel One has drawn investor attention after reporting an 8.1 per cent YoY increase in net profit for Q3 FY24, reflecting a strong performance in a challenging environment. The company’s revenue surged 19.2 per cent, highlighting its continued growth trajectory despite market downturns.

Delta Corp (NSE: DELTACORP)

Delta Corp’s net profit for Q3 FY24 rose by 3.5 per cent, despite a dip in revenue, signalling potential resilience in its operations. The company’s involvement in the online gaming sector has garnered attention, especially with increasing interest in the digital space.

Anand Rathi Wealth (NSE: ANANDRATHI)

Anand Rathi Wealth’s 33.3 per cent YoY growth in net profit signals its robust performance in the wealth management sector. The company’s revenue increase of 29.9 per cent further underlines its strong operational efficiency and market position.

DEN Networks (NSE: DEN)

DEN Networks is under scrutiny after a 14.6 per cent YoY decline in net profit for Q3 FY24, raising concerns about its performance amid competitive pressures in the cable TV sector. The company's revenue dipped 4.5 per cent, which could influence its near-term growth.

As the stock market faces continued volatility, these companies are expected to remain in focus on January 14, 2025, due to their recent financial performance and sector-specific developments. Investors will be closely watching the market’s reaction to these results and any updates that could impact future growth.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

