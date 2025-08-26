Tomorrow, August 27, is a bank holiday as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared a holiday for the Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 festival. However, people are looking online to know if banks will remain open or closed on Ganesh Chaturthi. The truth is that banks will stay shut for business in several states nationwide in view of the Ganeshotsav festival. Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Odisha are among the many states where banks will remain closed for physical banking on account of Ganesh Chaturthi on August 27. That said, digital services such as online banking, ATMs, and UPI transactions will continue to function 24/7. The next RBI-designated bank holiday is on Thursday, August 28, when banks will stay shut for 2nd day of Ganesh Chaturthi and the Nuakhai festival. Stock Market Holiday on August 27? Will Share Market Remain Open or Closed for Ganesh Chaturthi? Know if Trading Will Happen on NSE, BSE on Wednesday.

