Stocks of Bharti Airtel Limited (NSE: BHARTIARTL) opened in green today, February 10, in early morning trade. According to the latest trading updates on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Bharti Airtel Limited (NSE: BHARTIARTL) shares were trading at INR 1,693.45 and grew by INR 16.70 or 1 per cent. Bharti Airtel Limited (NSE: BHARTIARTL) saw its 52-week high of INR 1,779 on September 26 last year. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, February 10, 2025: Vedanta, Oil India, HDFC Bank Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Monday.

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today

Shares of Bharti Airtel opened in green today. (Photo credits: NSE)

