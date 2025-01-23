Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) share prices (NSE: BPCL) are trading at INR 275.00 on January 23, showing a slight decline of 0.94% (− INR 2.60) as of 9:52 am IST. The drop in stock price comes ahead of BPCL’s Q3 earnings call, scheduled for 11:00 am IST. Investors are closely watching the company’s performance and updates from the earnings report to assess its financial health and market outlook. BPCL’s stock movement reflects the broader energy sector’s volatility in current market conditions. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, January 23, 2025: Hindustan Unilever, BPCL and Gravita India Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Thursday.

BPCL Share Price

BPCL share price (Photo Credits: NSE)

