Stocks of Cartrade Tech Limited (NSE: CARTRADE) opened in green today, July 14, as soon as the Indian stock market opened for business. Shares of Cartrade Tech Limited (NSE: CARTRADE) were trading at INR 1,960 and rose by INR 60.30 or 3.17 per cent. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, Cartrade Tech Limited (NSE: CARTRADE) stocks saw their 52-week high of INR 1,958 today, July 14. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, July 14, 2025: Adani Green Energy, Avenue Supermarts and BEML Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Monday.

Cartrade Tech Share Price Today, July 14

Shares of Cartrade Tech opened in green today. (Photo credits: NSE)

