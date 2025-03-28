Central Depository Services (India) Ltd (CDSL) share price (NSE: CDSL) surged 4.30% to INR 1,238.80 in early trade on March 28, driven by strong investor interest. The rally comes amid positive market sentiment and increasing retail participation in stock markets, benefiting depository service providers like CDSL. Analysts remain optimistic about CDSL’s growth prospects, citing rising demat account openings and sustained trading activity. The stock has shown strong momentum, with investors closely watching for further upside in the coming sessions. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, March 28, 2025: Jio Financial Services, Force Motors, and Asian Paints Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Friday.

CDSL Share Price

CDSL Share Price (Photo Credits: NSE)

