Coal India Ltd (NSE: COALINDIA) saw its shares decline over 3 per cent in early trade on Monday, March 3, after opening at INR 370.00 against its previous close of INR 369.35. The stock dropped to INR 357.50, down by 3.21 per cent, following the company's decision to waive financial coverage charges for non-power sector consumers. Coal India announced that non-power consumers would no longer need to provide a ten-day coal value as financial coverage for supply via rail transport. The move aims to simplify transactions and enhance business efficiency, aligning with the company's broader ease of doing business initiatives.

Coal India Share Price Today on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)