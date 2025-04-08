Stocks of Delhivery Limited (NSE: Delhivery) opened in the red today, April 8, as soon as the stock market opened for business. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, shares of Delhivery Limited (NSE: Delhivery) were trading at INR 262.85 and fell by INR 5.50 or 2.05 per cent. Delhivery Limited (NSE: Delhivery) saw its 52-week high of INR 478 on April 12 last year. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, April 8, 2025: Titan, BEL and M&M Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Tuesday.

Delhivery Share Price Today

Shares of Delhivery opened in red today. (Photo credits: NSE)

