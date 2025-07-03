Avenue Supermarts Ltd (NSE: DMart) shares slipped 3.57% to INR 4,235.20 in early trade on Thursday, July 3, following the company’s Q1 business update released post-market hours on Wednesday. The decline comes amid investor concerns over the retail giant’s performance metrics for the quarter. Promoted by Radhakishan Damani, DMart’s financials and same-store sales growth are closely watched, and the latest update may have fallen short of market expectations, prompting the morning sell-off. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, July 3, 2025: RVNL, Hindustan Zinc and Nestle India Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Thursday.

DMart Share Price Today

