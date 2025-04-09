Stocks of Eternal Limited (NSE: ETERNAL) opened in the red today, April 9. Shares of Eternal Limited (NSE: ETERNAL) were trading at INR 211.73 and fell by INR 3.46 or 1.61 per cent. Notably, Eternal Limited (NSE: ETERNAL) saw its 52-week high of INR 304.70 on December 9 last year. It must be noted that last month, Zomato said it had received the Corporate Affairs Ministry's approval regarding its name change to "Eternal Limited" with effect from March 20. Earlier in March, the shareholders of Zomato had approved a special resolution to rename the firm "Eternal". Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, April 9, 2025: Adani Wilmar, NTPC and HDFC Bank Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

ETERNAL Share Price Today

Eternal (Zomato) shares opened in the red today. (Photo credits: NSE)

