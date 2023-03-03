Apple iPhone maker Foxconn is planning $700 million plant in India, according to a report in Bloomberg. The move is seen as a shift away from China. The move to shift its plant to India comes amid the brewing tensions between Washington and Beijing. Apple iPhone Manufacturing To Be Increased to 50% in India by 2027.

Foxconn Plans $700 Million Plant in India

EXCLUSIVE: Apple iPhone maker Foxconn plans $700 million plant in India, in shift away from China https://t.co/3GIqqJwbXx — Bloomberg (@business) March 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)