Shares of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (NSE: GRSE) dropped 3.29% today, trading at INR 2,400.00. The stock opened at INR 2,524.00, reached a high of INR 2,620.00, and fell to a low of INR 2,372.20 during the trading session. The company’s market capitalisation stands at INR 27,480 crore, with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 52.11 and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Despite the dip, the stock remains well above its 52-week low of INR 1,093.05. Cochin Shipyard Share Price Today, May 19: Cochinship Rises 3.35% to INR 2,103.80, Check Latest Price on NSE.

