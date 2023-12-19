Happy Forgings Ltd opened its initial public offering (IPO) today, December 19, aiming to raise Rs 1,008.59 crore. Specialising in heavy forgings and high-precision machined components, the book-built IPO will be open for subscription until December 21, with allotment expected on December 22. Priced between Rs 808 to Rs 850 per share, the IPO consists of a fresh equity issue of Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 71.59 lakh shares. Retail investors can participate with a minimum investment of Rs 14,450 for a lot size of 17 shares. The IPO, listing on BSE and NSE, is scheduled for December 27. Notably, Happy Forgings achieved Rs 303 crore from anchor investors, and its grey market premium stands at Rs 430 per share. Motisons Jewellers IPO: Here’s What You Need to Know Before Subscribing the Issue.

Happy Forgings IPO Opens Today

Happy Forgings IPO to open today: Should you subscribe to the issue?@apex_pawan https://t.co/LagRP1Svp0 — Business Today (@business_today) December 19, 2023

Happy Forgings Anchor booking completed on December 18 and mopped up Rs. 302.6 Crores. Rs.850 per share. Some of the Big/Marquee Names include Morgan Stanley, Optimix Wholesale Global Emerging Markets Share Trust, Janchor Partners, Ashoka Whiteoak ICAV#IPO #IPOAlert #BSE #NSE pic.twitter.com/FDb9h1wQhJ — TheSundayFinancials (@TheSundayFin) December 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)