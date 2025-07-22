HDFC Bank Ltd (NSE: HDFCBANK) shares opened higher for the second straight session on Tuesday, July 22, at INR 2,013.10, compared to the previous close of INR 2,000.50. By 9:55 AM, the stock was trading at INR 2,012.70, up 0.61% in early trade. The upward momentum follows the bank’s strong Q1FY26 results, with net profit rising 12% YoY to INR 18,155 crore. Net interest income (NII) also grew 5.4% YoY to INR 31,438 crore, despite a marginal dip in net interest margin (NIM). The stock now trades close to its 52-week high of INR 2,027.10. Eternal (Zomato) Share Price Today, July 22: Eternal Ltd Stock Surges to INR 308.75 in Early Trade, Nears Upper Band After Q1 Revenue Jump; Check Latest Price on NSE.

HDFC Bank Share Price Today, July 22:

HDFC Bank Opens Higher on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

