Hindustan Zinc Ltd share price (NSE: HINDZINC) declined by 1.68% to INR 445.20 on June 19 after promoter Vedanta Ltd sold a 1.71% stake via block deals on Wednesday. Around 7.2 crore shares were offloaded, with the total transaction size amounting to approximately INR 3,323 crore. The move is seen as part of Vedanta’s efforts to raise funds and pare down debt. The share sale led to selling pressure, impacting investor sentiment in early trade. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 19, 2025: Bank of Maharashtra, Jio Financial Services and Hero MotoCorp Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Thursday.

Hindustan Zinc Share Price

Hindustan Zinc Share Price

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)