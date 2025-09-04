Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) share price (NSE: Hindunilvr) witnessed a strong start on Wednesday, September 4, as its share price surged 2.34% in morning trade. The stock opened higher and climbed INR 62.30 to trade at INR 2,727 on the NSE at 9:30 am IST. The rally comes amid broader market optimism and renewed investor interest in FMCG counters. Analysts attribute the upward move to stable demand outlook, cost control measures, and positive cues from global markets. HUL remains a key defensive play for investors eyeing consistent returns in volatile conditions. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, September 4, 2025: Swiggy, RailTel and UCO Bank Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Thursday.

