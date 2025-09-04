Mumbai, September 4: Investors and traders will look to buy and sell stocks during Thursday's trading session as soon as the Indian stock market opens for business today, September 4. Stocks of several companies such as Swiggy, BHEL, UCO Bank and Muthoot Microfin are likely to be in the spotlight today. As investors and stock market enthusiasts prepare for buying and selling of shares during today's trading session, scroll below to know which stocks are expected to be in focus on Thursday, September 4.

Stocks such as Swiggy Ltd, BHEL, Poly Medicure Ltd, Prestige Estates, RailTel Corporation of India, UCO Bank, Religare Enterprises and Muthoot Microfin Ltd are likely to be in the spotlight today. Of the stocks mentioned above, shares of Swiggy Limited (NSE: SWIGGY), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (NSE: BHEL) and Prestige Estates Projects Limited (NSE: PRESTIGE) all ended Wednesday's trading session in green. New GST Rates: GST Council Approves 5% and 18% Tax Structure, Scrapping 12% and 28% Rates; Cigarettes, Tobacco Products To Get Costlier.

Shares of Swiggy Limited (NSE: SWIGGY), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (NSE: BHEL) and Prestige Estates Projects Limited (NSE: PRESTIGE) saw a growth of INR 3.55, INR 1.54 and INR 24.90, respectively. On the other hand, stocks of Railtel Corporation Of India Limited (NSE: RAILTEL), UCO Bank (NSE: UCOBANK) and Poly Medicure Limited (NSE: POLYMED) all closed in red in the last trading session of Wednesday, September 4.

Notably, shares of Railtel Corporation Of India Limited (NSE: RAILTEL), UCO Bank (NSE: UCOBANK) and Poly Medicure Limited (NSE: POLYMED) fell by INR 3.95, INR 0.02 and INR 13.50 each. However, stocks of Religare Enterprises Limited (NSE: RELIGARE) and Muthoot Microfin Limited (NSE: MUTHOOTMF) ended on a positive note on Wednesday. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, shares of Religare Enterprises Limited (NSE: RELIGARE) and Muthoot Microfin Limited (NSE: MUTHOOTMF) closed in green after rising by INR 13.37 and INR 8.03 each. Stock Market Holidays in September 2025: NSE and BSE To Remain Closed for Trading for 8 Days Next Month; Check Full List of Share Market Holidays Here.

Meanwhile, at the end of Wednesday's trading session, the benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty closed higher in a volatile session, which was driven by a rally in metal stocks and optimism related to the GST Council meeting. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 409.83 points or 0.51 per cent to settle at 80,567.71, whereas the 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 135.45 points or 0.55 per cent to 24,715.05.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

