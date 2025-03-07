Indigo Share Price Today, March 7: Stocks of InterGlobe Aviation Limited Fall by INR 17.60 in Early Trade

InterGlobe Aviation Limited (NSE: Indigo) shares opened in red today, March 7, as the stock market opened for business. As per the latest trading updates, stocks of InterGlobe Aviation Limited (NSE: Indigo) were trading at INR 4,744.80 and fell by INR 17.60 or 0.37 per cent. InterGlobe Aviation Limited (NSE: Indigo saw its 52-week high of INR 5,035 on September 12 last year. Biocon Share Price Today, March 7: Stocks of Biocon Limited Rise by 1.04% in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE.

Indigo Share Price Today

Shares of Indigo opened in red today. (Photo credits: NSE)

