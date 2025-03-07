Stocks of Biocon Limited (NSE: Biocon) opened in green today, March 7, during the early morning trade. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, shares of Biocon Limited (NSE: Biocon) were trading at INR 336.45 and rose by INR 3.45 or 1.04 per cent. Biocon Limited (NSE: Biocon) saw its 52-week high of INR 404.70 on January 21 this year and 52-week low of INR 244.55 on March 20 last year. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, March 7, 2025: RVNL, NMDC, Bajaj Finserv Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Friday.

Biocon Share Price Today

Stocks of Biocon opened in green today. (Photo credits: NSE)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)