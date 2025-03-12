Stocks of Infosys Limited (NSE: INFY) opened in red today, March 11, during the early morning trade. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, shares of Infosys Limited (NSE: INFY) were trading at INR 1,603.35 and dropped by INR 58.25, or 3.51%. Amid mixed global cues, the Indian indices opened higher on March 12. The Sensex was up 259.51 points or 0.35% at 74,361.83, and the Nifty was up 63.30 points or 0.28% at 22,561.20. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, March 12, 2025: Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Nykaa and RVNL Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

Infy Share Price Today

