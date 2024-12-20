International Gemological Institute (IGI) share price made a strong debut on December 20, listing at INR 510 on the NSE, a 22.3% premium over the issue price of INR 93. On the BSE, the stock opened at INR 505, reflecting a 21.1% premium. The IGI IPO, comprising a INR 1,475 crore fresh equity issue and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 6.59 crore shares, was oversubscribed 35 times, showcasing robust investor demand and strong market confidence in the company. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, December 20: Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, Axis Bank Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on FridayKnow Which Stocks to Buy or Sell on December 20.

International Gemological Institute Share Price

The shares of International Gemological Institute (India) debuted on the exchanges with a premium of 22% on Friday, December 20. The shares were listed at ₹510 on NSE as compared to its upper price band of ₹417. #Watch#ipo #listing #InternationalGemmologicalInstitute #nse… pic.twitter.com/ekFsMnqb18 — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18News) December 20, 2024

