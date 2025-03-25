Shares of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (NSE: IREDA) jumped over 3 per cent on Tuesday, March 25, following the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) revision of Priority Sector Lending (PSL) guidelines for renewable energy. IREDA stock opened at INR 172.00, up from its previous close of INR 170.04, and climbed to INR 175.31 during early trade. The new RBI circular expands the scope of PSL classification for renewable energy projects, boosting investor confidence. Under the revised guidelines, bank loans up to INR 35 crore will be available for renewable power projects and public utilities. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, March 25, 2025: Britannia, RVNL, HCLTech Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Tuesday.

IREDA Share Price Today, March 25:

IREDA Share Price Surges Over 3% on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

