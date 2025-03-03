Stocks of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (NSE: IREDA) opened in red today, March 3, as the stock market opened for business. Shares of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (NSE: IREDA) were trading at INR 149.79 and saw a decline of INR 6.23 or 3.99 per cent. Notably, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (NSE: IREDA) saw its 52-week high of INR 310 on July 15 last year and 52-week low of INR 121.05 on March 14, 2024. Polycab Share Price Today, March 3: Polycab India Ltd Shares Open Higher but Slip in Early Trade Amid Brokerage Firms Target Cuts.

IREDA Share Price Today

Shares of IREDA opened in red today. (Photo credits: NSE)

