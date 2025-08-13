Shares of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (NSE: IRFC) rose 0.61% in early trade on Wednesday, August 13, following the company’s announcement of securing a significant refinancing deal worth INR 2,539 crore with Angul Sukinda Railway Limited (ASRL). The stock opened at INR 125.10 against its previous close of INR 125.03 and was trading higher at INR 125.79 by 10:25 AM, up 0.61%. This refinancing facility was formalised in a loan agreement signed at IRFC’s New Delhi office, witnessed by Dilip Kumar Samantray, MD of ASRL, and Deepa Kotnis, Executive Director (Finance) of IRFC, along with other senior officials. Despite the gains, IRFC shares remain below their 52-week high of INR 189.45 but well above the 52-week low of INR 108.04, reflecting steady investor confidence amid positive corporate developments. Suzlon Share Price Today, August 13: Suzlon Stock Drops Over 3% Despite Posting 7.3% YoY Rise in Q1 FY26 Profit; Check Latest Price on NSE.

IRFC Share Price on NSE Today, August 13 (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

