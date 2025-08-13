Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd (NSE: SUZLON) fell over 3% in early trade on Wednesday, August 13, despite the company reporting a 7.3% year-on-year rise in Q1 FY26 profit. The stock opened at INR 63.15 against its previous close of INR 63.13 and was trading at INR 61.21 by 10:10 AM, down by 3.04%. Suzlon posted a consolidated net profit of INR 324.32 crore for the June quarter, compared to INR 302.21 crore a year ago. Total income rose sharply to INR 3,165.19 crore from INR 2,044.35 crore, while EBITDA jumped to INR 599 crore from INR 370 crore. Suzlon’s stock remains well below its 52-week high of IN;R 86.04 but above its 52-week low of INR 46.15. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, August 13, 2025: Apollo Hospitals, Suzlon Energy and Jindal Steel Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

Suzlon Share Price Today, August 13:

Suzlon Energy Shares on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

