Jio Financial Services Ltd (NSE: JIOFIN) saw its shares rise by 1.17%, opening at INR 235.90 today, up from the previous close of INR 230.02. As of early trade on April 15, the shares were trading at INR 232.72, marking an increase of 2.70 points. The uptick comes ahead of the company's board meeting on April 17, where it will announce its Q4FY25 results and consider a final dividend for the fiscal year. The meeting will also involve reviewing audited financial results for the January-March quarter. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, April 15, 2025: Reliance Industries, Greaves Cotton, Delhivery and Vedanta Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Tuesday.

Jio Financial Shares Rise 1.17% Ahead of Q4FY25 Results

Jio Financial Opens Higher on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)