Shares of Jio Financial Services Limited (NSE: JIOFIN) opened on a negative note today, March 3. According to the latest trading updates, stocks of Jio Financial Services Limited (NSE: JIOFIN) were trading at INR 200.10 and saw a decline of INR 7.51 or 3.62 percent. Notably, Jio Financial Services Limited (NSE: JIOFIN) saw its 52-week high of INR 394.70 on April 23 last year. IREDA Share Price Today, March 3: Stocks of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited Fall by 3.99% in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE.

Jio Financial Share Price

Stocks of Jio Financial declined in early trade. (Photo credits: NSE)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)