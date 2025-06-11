Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (NSE: JPPOWER) saw a strong uptick in morning trade on June 11, climbing 5.23% to INR 18.93. The stock opened at INR 18.07 and reached an intraday high of INR 19.30, reflecting bullish investor sentiment. With a market capitalisation of INR 12,970 crore and a P/E ratio of 21.27, JP Power continues to attract attention as it approaches its 52-week high of INR 23.77. The stock has made a steady recovery from its 52-week low of INR 12.36.

JP Power Share Price Today, June 11

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)