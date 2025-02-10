Stocks of Eicher Motors Limited (NSE: EICHERMOT) opened in green today, February 10, in early morning trade. As per the latest updates on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, Eicher Motors Limited (NSE: EICHERMOT) shares were trading at INR 5,374 and grew by INR 1.45 or 0.03 per cent. Eicher Motors Limited (NSE: EICHERMOT) saw its 52-week high of INR 5,575.50 on February 3 this year. SBI Share Price Today, February 10: Stocks of State Bank of India Decline in Early Trade by 0.35%.

Eicher Motors Share Price Today

Shares of Eicher Motors opened in green today. (Photo credits: NSE)

