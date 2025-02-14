Manappuram Finance Limited (NSE: Manappuram) stocks opened on a negative note today, February 14, in early morning trade. According to the latest trading updates on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, Manappuram Finance Limited (NSE: Manappuram) shares were trading at INR 183.09 and saw a decline of INR 10.97 or 5.65 per cent. Manappuram Finance Limited (NSE: Manappuram) saw its 52-week high of INR 230.40 on July 19 last year. Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today, February 14: Stocks of Bajaj Finserv Limited Rise INR 3.75 in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE.

Manappuram Share Price Today

Stocks of Manappuram opened in red today. (Photo credits: NSE)

