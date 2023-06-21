TIME magazine released its annual list of the world's 100 most influential companies on Wednesday. The list includes OpenAI, SpaceX, Chess.com, Google DeepMind and Kim Kardashian's SKIMS, among others. Meanwhile, Indian companies like the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and the e-commerce platform Meesho are also featured on the list. NPCI launched UPI on April 11, 2016. It is noteworthy that the payment gateway accounted for 52% of India's digital transactions in FY22. World Population Forecast For 2100: India to Remain Most Populous Country in World by the End of 21st Century, Here’s How Much Country’s Population Would Be in Year 2100.

Most Influential Companies in the World TIME List 2023:

Find the full list of the 2023 TIME100 Most Influential Companies https://t.co/G5ksusVJle — TIME (@TIME) June 21, 2023

