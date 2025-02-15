Mumbai’s Dadar Police Station has registered an FIR against Hitesh Mehta, General Manager of New India Cooperative Bank, for allegedly embezzling INR122 crore. The case has been transferred to the Economic Offenses Wing (EOW) for a thorough investigation. New India Co-Operative Bank Barred From Functioning: RBI Supersedes Bank Board for 12 Months.

New India Cooperative Bank GM Hitesh Mehta Booked for INR122 Crore Embezzlement

#BREAKING: An FIR has been filed at Dadar Police Station against New India Cooperative Bank's General Manager, Hitesh Mehta, for embezzling ₹122 crore. The case has been handed over to Mumbai's Economic Offenses Wing for investigation pic.twitter.com/lR0C5wqLiO — IANS (@ians_india) February 15, 2025

