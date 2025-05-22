had its stock price rise by 1.65% to INR 184.75 on June 22. The stock opened at INR 190.00 intraday and closed at INR 184 . 75 . The stock went to an intraday high of INR 192.00 and then hit a low of INR 184.14 intraday . The market cap is INR 34,260 crore . The company has a price-earnings (P/E) ratio of 8.09 and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The 52-week range of the stock is INR 137.75 - INR 262.99. The gains over the past number of weeks demonstrate investor confidence despite commodity prices being volatile, along with global demand for aluminium. National Aluminium Co Ltd (NSE: NATIONALUM)itsprice rise by 1.65% to INR 184.7522. The stock opened at INR 190.00INRan intraday high of INR 192.00INR 184.14marketINR 34,260 crorecompanya price-earnings (P/E) ratio of 8.09 and a dividend yield of 5.41%.52-weekINR 137.75INR 262.99. The gainsinvestor confidencecommodityglobal demand for aluminium. BEL Share Price Today, May 22: Stocks of Bharat Electronics Limited Plunge by 0.25% in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE. NALCO Share Price Today, May 22 NALCO share price today, May 22:

