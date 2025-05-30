NBCC (India) Ltd shares traded 1.51% lower at INR 114.45 on May 30, as of 10:06 am IST, despite strong quarterly earnings. The state-owned firm reported a 29.4% year-on-year rise in net profit to INR 176 crore for the March 2025 quarter, compared to INR 136 crore last year. The dip in share price suggests profit booking or cautious investor sentiment amid broader market volatility. Analysts believe the stock could rebound if positive guidance or new project announcements follow the robust Q4 performance. Investors are advised to watch for near-term triggers. Suzlon Energy Share Price Today, May 26: Stocks of Suzlon Energy Limited Rise by 4.42%, Check Latest Price on NSE.

NBCC Share Price

NBCC Share Price (Photo Credits: Google/NSE)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)