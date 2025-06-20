Nestle India share price (NSE: NESTLEIND) traded at INR 2,325, gaining INR 6.10 or 0.26% in early trade on June 20. The stock is drawing investor attention after the company announced that its board will meet on June 26 to consider issuing bonus shares—a first since its listing. This potential milestone has sparked optimism among shareholders, with market sentiment buoyed by the FMCG giant’s move to reward long-term investors. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 20, 2025: HCL Technologies, Ashoka Buildcon and HDFC Bank Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Friday.

