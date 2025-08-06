Shares of Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (NSE: Newgen) rose by 2.25% on Tuesday, trading at INR 962.90 on the NSE as of 10:02 am. The stock added INR 21.20 amid a broader market recovery and renewed investor interest in midcap IT stocks. Market participants are optimistic about Newgen’s steady order pipeline and its digital transformation offerings, especially in the BFSI and government sectors. The uptick follows improved sectoral cues and bullish momentum seen across technology counters, helping Newgen reclaim upward movement after recent consolidations. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, August 06, 2025: Bharti Airtel, Prestige Estates, Lupin Ltd Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Wednesday.

Newgen Share Price Today

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)