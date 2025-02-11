FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited (NSE: Nykaa) opened positively today. Opened at INR 170.53 on Tuesday and climbed to INR 172.30 by 9:35 AM IST, reflecting a 1.69% increase. The stock recorded an intraday high of INR 174.52 and a low of INR 168.12. Nykaa's market capitalisation currently stands at INR 49,010 crore. Over the past year, the stock has touched a 52-week high of INR 229.80 and a low of INR 139.80. Eicher Motors Share Price Today, February 10: Stocks of Eicher Motors Limited Open in Green in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE.

