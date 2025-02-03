Stocks of Jupiter Wagons Limited (NSE: JWL) opened on a negative note today, February 3, in early morning trade. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, Jupiter Wagons Limited (NSE: JWL) shares were trading at INR 351.05 and fell by INR 26.60 or 7.04 per cent. Notably, Jupiter Wagons Limited (NSE: JWL) stocks saw their 52-week high of INR 748.10 on July 5 last year. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, February 3, 2025: LT, Coal India, and Hero MotoCorp Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Monday.

Jupiter Wagons Share Price

Stocks of Jupiter Wagons opened in red today. (Photo credits: NSE)

